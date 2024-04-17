Rahul Gandhi projected that the BJP would secure only 150 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with Congress and other opposition parties experiencing a surge in their numbers.

Preferring not to speculate on seat counts, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Around 15-20 days ago, I envisioned the BJP winning approximately 180 seats, but now I anticipate them securing 150 seats. Reports from every state indicate our strengthening position. Our robust alliance in Uttar Pradesh augurs well for our performance," while speaking at a joint press conference with INDIA bloc ally and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi has aimed for 370 seats for the BJP and over 400 seats for the NDA in the upcoming elections. In the 2019 polls, BJP secured a record 303 seats, while Congress managed only 52.

Emphasizing the ideological essence of the 2024 elections, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of undermining the Constitution. "The contest revolves around defending and safeguarding the Constitution and democracy, a mission championed by the INDIA alliance and the Congress Party," he stated.

Identifying unemployment and inflation as paramount concerns, Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP for diverting attention from these issues. "Instead of addressing these pressing matters, the BJP is engrossed in creating distractions. Neither the Prime Minister nor the BJP prioritize discussions on these crucial issues," he added.

