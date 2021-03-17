In a shocking incident, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday, March 17.

Sharma's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his flat in Gomti Apartments near RML Hospital.

The cause of suicide is not known. The investigation has been launched by the Police.

"BJP MP from Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma died allegedly by suicide in Delhi. Police received a call from a staffer. He was found hanging and the door was closed from inside," as per ANI reports quoting Delhi Police.

Sharma was first elected to Parliament in 2014. He was a member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.