After a sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly poll, Arvind Kejriwal will be taking oath as the chief minister for the third consecutive time. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, February 16. You might have heard that Baby Mufflerman, the one-year-old who shot to fame after he was spotted at the AAP office dressed like Kejriwal, would be joining Kejriwal at the oath ceremony, Aam Aadmi Party has invited another special guest to the political affair.

A recent interview of a man on a news channel, where he is seen praising Kejriwal and criticising BJP's notorious political practices to win votes, has gone viral. AAP social media and IT strategist, Ankit Lal, expressed the desire to invite him for the Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Only hours later, Lal posted an update saying his team was able to get in touch with the "uncle," whose moving speech sent waves across the internet.

In his interview, the once-BJP-loyalist said, "I feel ashamed of my father as we supported BJP for the past few decades."

The elderly man, who goes by Pappu and Sunny in his neighbourhood, was surprised upon AAP's invitation to the important event. Pappu owns an electric shop and has always been a BJP loyalist. But Kejriwal's "kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work" turned this BJP loyalist into an AAP supporter, who voted for Kejriwal during the recent elections.

"I am an illiterate person but one thing I can definitely tell you that a nation grows only when you educate its lower class. And the way Arvind Kejriwal has turned his focus on education, we have become his fan. My family has been a staunch BJP supporter but I have voted for Kejriwal because he has worked for the people," the man told the news anchor in the video.

"Our children cannot go and study in private schools but Kejriwal transformed govt schools like private ones without adding any expense to it. Then why should we not vote for him? And if I don't vote for him today, if he loses amid Hindu-Muslim politics, no politician would think of working towards people of this country. It is probably the first time in the history of India that a politician has been fighting elections on the basis of work done during his tenure," he added.

You can watch the viral interview, which has been watched more than 60,000 times on Twitter along below:

"Like "uncle" said in his speech, Delhi voted beyond party lines. We [AAP] asked the people of Delhi to vote for us only on the basis of the work we had done, which is something no other political party or leader would dare to ask," Lal told IBTimes India. "After seeing uncle's interview, it became important for us to invite him to the swearing-in ceremony."

Kejriwal's oath ceremony

Kejriwal's oath ceremony will commence at 10 a.m. as the chief minister takes the oath of office at the Ramlila Maidan - the same place Kejriwal and Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption protest in 2011.

AAP government is expected to repeat all of its minsters in the Cabinet. Along with the CM, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and the five other ministers will take the oath of office and secrecy on Sunday.

AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly in the Delhi elections. While BJP struggled to gain 8 seats, Congress failed to get a single seat during the elections.

Special guest

The party leaders have encouraged the newly elected MLAs to ensure huge participation from their constituencies. But it appears no chief ministers or leaders from other states will be invited for the ceremony, keeping it limited to Delhi, PTI reported.

But there's room for two special guests at the event - the famous uncle after his explosive interview went viral and "mini mufflerman" who won the hearts of millions of Indians. A photo of a one-year-old dressed as Kejriwal, complete with red sweater, muffler and topi, won the internet. After basking in the internet glory, the adorable kid, identified as Avyaan Tomar, won an invite to Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony.

"Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior!" AAP's official Twitter handle tweeted on Thursday.