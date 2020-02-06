On Wednesday, February 05, 2019, officers of the income tax department started questioning Tamil Superstar Vijay under speculations of suspected tax evasion. The investigation team also raided Vijay's residence, and they also conducted searches at several premises linked to a film production house, movie financier and distributors. After the search, officers revealed that unaccounted transactions had happened between film financier Anbu Cheliyan and Vijay, and they even made it clear that questioning Vijay will continue today as well.

Is BJP targeting Vijay?

In the meantime, fans of Vijay has started a campaign on social media platforms with the hashtag, 'WeStandwithVIJAY'. As per these fans, BJP led Central Government is intentionally targeting the Superstar as many of his recent movies have lashed out against the policies of the ruling party.

It should be noted that Vijay's movie 'Mersal' had some strong dialogues that criticized the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system and the currency ban. After the release of the movie, BJP faction in Tamil Nadu had demanded cuts of these portions stating that the film is portraying lies about GST, and the Central Government's Digital India campaign.

Vijay Is Like A Sun And Vijay Haters Are Barking Dog's . They Can't Touch Vijay ! Never Ever ??#WeStandWithVIJAY #Master @XbFilm pic.twitter.com/07y779h43x — XB Film Creators (@XbFilm) February 6, 2020

No matter how hard you pull him down, he’ll rise above all odds and reply with his SUCCESS. He is much bigger and stronger than he appears to you, unless you understands him beyond his silence you can’t even dare to beat him. His SILENCE is his Greatest weapon. #WeStandWithVIJAY — Sabithan (@sabithan7s) February 5, 2020

As income tax continues probing Vijay, his fans strongly believe that the government is taking vengeance against the actor for talking against current government policies.

Vijay fans awaiting release of Master

It was from the shooting sets of 'Master' that income tax officers nabbed Vijay for questioning. This action-thriller is directed by Logesh Kanakaraj, and it also features acclaimed young star Vijay Sethupathi in another prominent role. The supporting star cast includes big names like Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Nasser and Srinath.

The first look posters of the movie were released recently, and it raised the expectations surrounding the film to new heights. In the poster, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi can be seen looking face to face in a very fierce manner. 'Master' is expected to hit the screens on April 09, 2020.