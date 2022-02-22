Within minutes after a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has directed police to investigate allegations of sexual exploitation and blackmailing against a BJP leader, the party faced another embarrassment on Monday when a corporator from Srinagar was detained for driving a stolen vehicle.

According to sources in the police, a BJP corporator from Srinagar was detained for questioning after he was found driving a stolen vehicle in Udhampur district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Reports said that Nasir Ahmed Gilkar, a resident of Srinagar, was travelling in vehicle two personal security officers on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. His SUV vehicle bearing registration number HR07AC 264 was stopped for checking at Jekhani near Udhampur on the highway.

According to police, during checking of the vehicle, it was found that the BJP leader was travelling in a vehicle with a fake registration number of Haryana.

During preliminary questioning, the corporator said he had bought the vehicle from someone for Rs 8.5 lakh a few days ago but failed to produce any documents to support his claim.

Police sources said the corporator and the vehicle were then taken to the Udhampur police station.

A news agency quoting Himmat Singh, deputy superintendent of police reported that the chassis and the registration numbers of the vehicle were not matching.

"We came to know that it is a stolen vehicle. The number plate of the vehicle resembled a high-security registration plate", he said. The case was handed over to the Udhampur police for a thorough investigation.

Court directs police to probe sexual exploitation allegations against BJP leader

Earlier a court in Anantnag district has directed police to investigate allegations of sexual exploitation and blackmailing levelled by some women against two people, including a BJP leader.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class has directed police in the Kokernag area of the district to register a case and investigate the allegations of sexual exploitation against BJP leader Mohammad Sidiq Khan and Shahid Bhat.

The court order said the complainants have apprehension that the accused persons are highly influential and may hamper or tamper with witnesses of the complainants. It asked the present dispensation to do justice about the alleged atrocities and condemnable acts committed by the accused.