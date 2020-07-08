In a shocking terrorist attack in Bandipora, terrorists killed a local BJP leader and two of his family members. Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father and brother were all killed in the attack after terrorists opened fire at the BJP leader's shop in Bandipora on Wednesday evening.

Bari, former president of BJP in Bandipora district, and his family had an 8 personnel security detail, but none of them were present at the time of the attack, which happened at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Bari, his father Basheer Ahmad and brother Umar were rushed to the Bandipora district hospital after sustaining critical injuries, but they later succumbed.

The police officials reached the spot after the terrorist attack and an investigation is underway. According to Hindustan Times report, the personal security officers assigned for the protection of the BJP leader have all been arrested.

The shocking terrorist attack comes only a day after NIA arrested a local youth for offering logistical support to Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem) terrorists responsible for Pulwama terror attack in February 2019.