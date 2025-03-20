Mystery surrounds the death of senior BJP leader and former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Assembly segment, Faqir Mohammad Khan, who allegedly died by suicide.

Although there is no official statement from the police, initial reports suggest that Faqir Mohammad Khan, 62, shot himself inside the high-security Tulsi Bagh government quarters in Srinagar, where he was residing with his family.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, while confirming the incident, stated that, according to initial reports, the former MLA from Gurez took his own life using his revolver. However, he added that the exact details would only be confirmed after a police investigation.

Deeply saddened by the passing of former legislator Faqeer Mohd Khan. He was a true grassroots leader. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. The House observed a two-minute silence in his honor.

It was not immediately known why Khan, a popular leader in Gurez, took this extreme step.

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officers rushed to the Tulsi Bagh government quarters, where many protected politicians reside. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Khan was immediately taken to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, where doctors on duty declared him dead.

CM Omar Abdullah, BJP Pay Tribute

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered his condolences on the passing of ex-MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan. The J&K CM paid a heartfelt tribute, describing him as a "true grassroots leader."

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former legislator Faqir Mohammad Khan. He was a true grassroots leader. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. The House observed a two-minute silence in his honor," Omar Abdullah said.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our BJP colleague & former MLA Gurez, Shri Faqir Mohd. Khan ji. His demise is a loss for party and society. He dedicated his life to public service, leaving an indelible mark on the state's politics.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly mourned Khan's demise by observing two minutes of silence as a mark of respect.

Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma also paid tribute to Khan, hailing him as a mass-based leader who was deeply connected with the people.

Khan was an asset to the BJP in Kashmir

Faqir Mohammad Khan, who won the Assembly election from the Gurez segment as an independent candidate, was considered an asset for the BJP in the Kashmir Valley.

Although Khan narrowly lost the 2024 Assembly elections, the BJP remained hopeful that he would secure a victory for the party in the next elections.

Among all the BJP candidates who contested the 2024 Assembly elections, Khan was seen as the party's best hope of winning a seat in Kashmir.

The 62-year-old politician joined the BJP in 2020 and unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections as a BJP candidate.

J&K BJP extends heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former MLA & BJP Leader Faqir Mohammad Khan.



Our deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace, and may God grant strength to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Om Shanti ??

He was defeated by Nazir Ahmed Khan of the National Conference by a margin of 1,132 votes. Nazir Ahmed Khan secured 8,378 votes, while Faqir Mohammad Khan received 7,246 votes—the highest tally among all BJP candidates in the Kashmir Valley.

Before joining the BJP, Faqir Mohammad Khan was a member of the PDP, serving as its regional president. However, he resigned from the party after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The BJP also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express condolences on Khan's passing.

"J&K BJP extends heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former MLA & BJP Leader Faqir Mohammad Khan. Our deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace, and may God grant strength to his loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti," the party posted.