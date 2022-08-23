Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat died after suffering a massive heart attack in Goa on Monday night (August 22), the police officials said. According to reports, the 42-year-old leader had complained of uneasiness to her staff with whom she went to Goa on Monday after which she was taken to the hospital.

Postmortem is under-going

Reports state that the post mortem is being conducted at present to determine the exact cause of death, while the local police are on their way to the hospital. The actress had reportedly gone to Goa for two days for a shoot.

Sonali Phogat was born and brought up in a middle-class family in Bhuthan village in Haryana's Fatehabad. Her parents are on their way to Goa from Haryana. In 2016, the actress' husband Sanjay Phogat was found dead at a farmhouse.

Contested Haryana Assembly elections in 2019

In 2019, Sonali had contested the Haryana Assembly elections from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over to the BJP from the Congress.

Sonali Phogat, who was a popular TikTok star, rose to fame as a Bigg Boss 14 contestant after entering the show as a wild card entry.

Hours before her death, she had posted a video on her official Instagram handle. The video showed the actress wearing a pink dupatta as a head wrap with Mohammad Rafi's song 'Rukh se jara nikab to hata do mere hazoor...' playing in the background. She also changed her Twitter profile picture in the same attire during the same time.