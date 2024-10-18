The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organise a crucial meeting on October 21 at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

The purpose of the meeting is to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming organisational elections and expedite the remaining steps necessary for the exercise. The office-bearers will be giving instructions to other party leaders and workers on whatever has to be done for the preparations.

The meeting has been convened by BJP national president J.P. Nadda who will be presiding over the interactive session. All the party leaders across organisational levels will be participating in the meeting. The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) leaders and state-level leaders will also be present in the meeting.

The meeting is set to begin at 12 pm on October 21 and is expected to last for seven hours. The meeting will be held to elect leaders at the state level, starting with the mandal (block), district, and then state presidents.

A workshop focussing on the organisational elections will also be held. This session aims to equip leaders with the necessary tools and strategies to effectively conduct the elections and strengthen the party's internal framework.

In addition to the elections, the meeting will also evaluate the ongoing BJP membership campaign, assessing its progress and exploring ways to enhance engagement with potential members.

Attendees at the meeting will include Central Election Committee office bearers, state election office bearers, all national office bearers of BJP, state presidents, and organisation secretaries. Moreover, state in-charges and co-in-charges would also attend.

This meeting comes at a crucial time as the BJP prepares to solidify its organisational structure ahead of important political events including Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

BJP leaders are optimistic that the outcomes of this meeting will set a strong foundation for future initiatives and bolster the party's presence across the country.

