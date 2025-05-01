BJP hails 'historic' caste census decision, slams Oppn for 'seeking credit'

BJP leaders on Thursday welcomed the Central government's landmark decision to include caste-based enumeration in the upcoming national census while firmly rejecting the Opposition's attempts to claim credit for the move.

Following the Centre's announcement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that the decision reflected his party's long-standing commitment to social justice.

He claimed the Modi government had bowed to pressure and embraced the Congress-led Opposition's developmental agenda. The Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) made similar claims, stating the BJP had accepted their decades-old demands.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also claimed, "This is a victory of our ancestors, socialist leaders and socialism. We have continuously fought for this. Our leaders have raised the issue time and again, whether on the streets, in the Assembly, or in court. Even today, we are strongly advocating for it, and now the BJP and NDA are being forced to dance to our tune."

Rejecting such claims, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the bold and historic step.

Speaking to IANS, Maurya said, "Neither Congress, nor the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal or INDIA bloc can take credit for this. If anyone deserves credit, it is PM Modi. He comes from a backward class and has risen to the highest office in the country. Many could not tolerate this and continuously opposed him -- they removed his head from posters, abused him, and used derogatory language against him."

"I and the nation congratulate PM Modi for the historic and revolutionary step. The Opposition has given up now," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad also welcomed the decision, calling it historic and transformative.

"Today, I thank PM Modi, he took a historic step. Now, when the census takes place, it will be revealed which section of society is suffering what kind of problems. Who is educated, who is deprived, everything will come to light, and the schemes and policies will be implemented accordingly," he said.

Nishad further criticised past governments for discontinuing the caste census.

"These people have no right to speak. The British were better than these people, they conducted the census in 1931-41. These people stopped it in 1951, it has remained closed since then. There was so much discrepancy that the Nishads, who were 70 lakh in 1961, were put in OBC category. These people just keep making baseless claims," Nishad added.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa echoed the sentiment, praising PM Modi's leadership.

"We wholeheartedly welcome the commitment made by the Prime Minister. He had promised that a nationwide census would be conducted, and through a caste census, we would be able to understand who needs what and where. Only then can appropriate action be taken. If the country is to move forward and become a 'Viksit Bharat', it must take all sections of society along," he said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a direct swipe at RJD and Congress, saying, "Lalu Prasad spent his life obeying Sonia Gandhi, suppressed reservation, and thrived under Congress. He ruled in the name of the Mandal Commission but never implemented it. It is Narendra Modi who has cleansed the decades-old sins of Lalu and Congress."

(With inputs from IANS)