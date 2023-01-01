Gujarat: BJP gets 53.33% vote share as AAP emerges national party with 12% snatched from Congress Close
Gujarat: BJP gets 53.33% vote share as AAP emerges national party with 12% snatched from Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday that the ruling BJP in Karnataka will go solo in next year's Assembly elections.

Addressing a convention of BJP booth presidents at the Palace Grounds here, Shah urged the party workers to ensure victory for the saffron party.

"It is a direct contest. JD(S) and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Voting for JD(S) is as good as voting for the Congress in Karnataka," Shah said.

Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit ShahTwtter handle of Union Home Minister

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will win 21 seats in Bengaluru, and form the government in Karnataka.

"The party workers should leave behind all other work and focus on achieving victory for the BJP," Shah said.

Shah also said that the BJP would attain majority and finish off casteism and family politics in the southern state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing the inauguration of
Bengaluru : Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj BommaiIANS

He urged the voters of Bengaluru and Karnataka that they should decide whether they support patriots or go with parties that support tukde-tukde gangs in the country.

"For BJP, vote-bank politics is not important. The security of the nation is important," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read