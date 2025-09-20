BJP Criticizes Siddaramaiah Govt for Raising Fees at 14 Karnataka Temples

Karnataka BJP has slammed the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government for hiking the service fees for devotees at 14 major temples in the state, which come under the Muzrai Department.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated on Saturday, "I don't understand what kind of perverse joy Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gets by creating obstacles for Hindu temples, festivals, and celebrations. And now, by increasing the service fees in 14 major Muzrai temples across the state, including famous Kukke Subrahmanya, he has dealt another blow to Hindus."

CM Siddaramaiah stubbornly insisted on having people of other religions, who have no faith in goddess Chamundeshwari, goddess Bhuvaneshwari, or in the cultural symbols of turmeric and vermilion, inaugurate the Dussehra festivities, Ashoka stated.

"By citing the excuse of expensive passes, he has made it difficult for common people to witness the Dussehra celebrations. CM Siddaramaiah, why do you harbour such hatred and contempt for Hindus? In Rahul Gandhi's Constitution book, are Hindus considered second-class citizens?" Ashoka questioned.

The Muzrai Department has issued an order increasing service fees in 14 temples, including the famous Kukke Subramanya Temple, Melukote Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple, Soutadka Mahaganapathi Temple, Mandarthi Durga Parameshwari Temple, and others. The revised fees will come into effect from October 1.

Other major temples where service fees have been hiked include the Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple, Nandi Teertha and Mahaganapathi Temples in Bengaluru, and the Vidurashwatha Narayanaswamy Temple in Chikkaballapura.

However, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy has clarified that the decision to increase service fees was taken by the respective temple managements, and the government order was issued based on their recommendations.

At the Kukke Subramanya Swamy Temple, the fee for the popular Ashlesha Pooja and Nagara Pratishte rituals has been raised from Rs 400 to Rs 500. The fees for all other rituals have also been increased.

(With inputs from IANS)