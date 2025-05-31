BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda is set to visit Jaipur on Saturday, as part of a programme to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered historical figure known for her administrative acumen and commitment to social welfare.

J.P. Nadda is scheduled to arrive at Jaipur Airport around 12:15 p.m., for a two-day visit, from where he will proceed directly to participate in a series of events organised by the BJP and the Rajasthan state government.

One of the major highlights of the day will be Nadda's participation in a grand commemorative event at Entertainment Paradise (EP), Jawahar Circle, where he will serve as the chief guest.

The event, scheduled to begin around 3:40 p.m., will pay tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar's enduring legacy as a visionary ruler and advocate for public welfare, particularly for women.

Prior to addressing the main gathering, Nadda will lead the 'Tiranga Yatra', a symbolic march starting at 3:10 p.m. from Jawahar Circle to the event venue.

The yatra is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from Mandal presidents of the Jaipur division, as well as BJP's state and district-level office bearers, elected representatives, and members of the Mahila Morcha.

The event aims to showcase the party's commitment to honouring historical icons who embodied principles of good governance and social justice.

In the afternoon, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nadda will also take part in a state-level ceremony at the Rajasthan International Centre, organised to pay homage to Ahilyabai Holkar's contributions.

BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore stated that the party is organising similar events across the country to celebrate Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy.

He also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a major women empowerment convention in Bhopal on Saturday, underscoring the national significance of these celebrations.

Nadda's presence in Jaipur is expected to galvanize local party workers and strengthen the BJP's organisational framework in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from IANS)