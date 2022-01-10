As India sees an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, coronavirus has once again breached the political circles of our country. The latest one to get infected by the vicious virus is BJP president JP Nadda, who confirmed the news of his COVID positive result on Twitter on Monday.

Nadda said that he got tested for COVID after showing initial symptoms. However, he said that he is feeling fine. The BJP chief has isolated himself and urged anyone who came in contact with him to get tested for the virus.

"I got my covid test done after showing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves checked," Nadda tweeted.

COVID cases on rise; many politicians infected

Right before JP Nadda's test result, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. It is also on the same day that defense minister Rajnath Singh and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tested positive for the virus.

Amid the unprecedented COVID-19 resurgence, India reported 1,79,723 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is 12.5 per cent higher than the previous day's figure, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. The active caseload has jumped to 7,23,619, accounting for 1.66 per cent of the country's total positive cases.