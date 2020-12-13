At least four BJP leaders and several camera persons fell in freezing waters of Srinagar's Dal Lake today after a Shikara which was part of the party's campaign overturned today. They were rescued soon after.

A boat carrying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party members capsized in Dal Lake during an election rally led by the party leaders, among others including Minister of State, Finance, Anurag Thakur, and the party's national general secretary.

According to reports, one of the boat carrying several BJP members capsized near ghat number 17 adjacent to Chaar Chinary. The rally was organised by BJP and was attended by several party leaders.

The BJP was carrying out a shikara campaign in the famous Jammu and Kashmir lake, a major tourist attraction. According to reports, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told that the shikara capsized after it reached the shore.

Watch the video here: