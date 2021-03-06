West Bengal: Tussle broke out between BJP workers and Police in Howrah Close
The BJP on Saturday announced its first list of 57 candidates for the high octane Assembly elections in West Bengal, which will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

For the prestigious Nandigram Assembly seat in East Midnapore from where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, the BJP has fielded her former close aide Suvendu Adhikari.

Nandigram is a stronghold of Adhikari, who was elected on a Trinamool ticket from the high profile seat in 2016 before he became a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led state Cabinet. Adhikari had joined the saffron brigade in December last year. The rebel Trinamool leader had claimed earlier that he will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes.

The BJP has fielded former India cricketer Ashok Dinda from the Moyna Assembly constituency in East Midnapore, while ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh will contest on a BJP ticket from Debra in West Midnapore. Dinda and Ghosh recently joined the BJP.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh released the names of the party candidates for 57 Assembly constituencies out of the 60 seats that will go to the polls in the first two phases on March 27 and April 1.

BJP carefully gives out WB tickets

"Of the 57 seats, one in Baghmundi has been given to alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)," Singh said. The BJP did not form an alliance with Sudesh Mahto's AJSU during the Jharkhand Assembly polls in 2019.

Singh said that AJSU has supported the party on several occasions and that is why the party has decided to give one seat to it in West Bengal.

He further said that names of BJP candidates for three remaining seats going to the polls in the first two phases will be announced soon.

The first list of 56 BJP candidates includes six women -- Sunita Singha from Kanthi Uttar, Sonali Murmu from Keshiary (ST), Chandana Bauri from Saltora (SC), Tapashi Mondal from Haldia (SC), Antara Bhattacharya from Pingla and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh from Debra.

Announcing the list, Singh said that a wave of 'Poribortan' (change) is clearly visible in West Bengal.

"There is a wave of change visible across the state against the misrule, corruption, jungleraj and dictatorship of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government," he said.

The 294-member Bengal Assembly will go to the polls in eight phases -- on March 27, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

Check out the full list of BJP candidates for WB polls below:

  1. Patashpur: Dr. Ambujaksha Mahanti
  2. Kanthi Uttar: Sunita Singha
  3. Bhagabanpur: Rabindranath Maity
  4. Khejuri (SC): Santanu Pramanik
  5. Kanthi Dakshin: Arup Kumar Das
  6. Ramnagar: Swadesh Ranjan Nayak
  7. Egra: Arup Das
  8. Dantan: Sakti Pada Nayak
  9. Nayagram (ST): Bakul Murmu
  10. Gopiballavpur: Sanjit Mahato
  11. Jhargram: Sukhmoy Satpati
  12. Keshiary (ST): Sonali Murmu
  13. Kharagpur: Tapan Bhuiya
  14. Garbeta: Madan Ruidas
  15. Salboni: Rajib Kundu
  16. Medinipur: Shamit Dash
  17. Binpur (ST): Palan Saren
  18. Bandwan (ST): Parsi Murmu
  19. Balarampur: Baneswar Mahato
  20. Baghmundi Seat Left for Ally AJSU
  21. Joypur: Narahari Mahato
  22. Purulia: Sudip Mukharjee
  23. Manbazar (ST): Gouri Singh Sardar
  24. Para (SC): Nadia Chand Bauri
  25. Raghunathpur (SC): Adv. Bivekananda Bauri
  26. Saltora (SC): Chandana Bauri
  27. Chhatna: Satyanarayan Mukherjee
  28. Ranibandh (ST): Khudiram Tudu
  29. 29. 250 Raipur (ST): Sudhangsu Hansda

Phase-2

  1. Gosaba (SC): Chitta (Barun) Pramanik
  2. Patharpratima: Ashit Haldar
  3. Kakdwip Shri Deepankar Jana
  4. Sagar: Bikash Kamila
  5. Tamluk: Dr. Harekrishna Bera
  6. Panskura Purab: Debabrata Patnayak
  7. Panskura Paschim: Shintu Senapati
  8. Moyna: Ashok Dinda (Cricketer)
  9. Nandakumar: Nilanjan Adhikari
  10. Mahishadal: Biswanath Banarjee
  11. Haldia (SC): Tapashi Mondal
  12. Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari
  13. Chandipur: Pulak Kanti Guriya
  14. Narayangarh: Ramprasad Giri
  15. Sabang: Amulya Maity
  16. Pingla: Antara Bhattacharya
  17. Debra: Bharati Ghosh
  18. Daspur: Prashanth Bera
  19. Ghatal (SC): Shital Kapat
  20. Chandrakona (SC): Shibram Das
  21. Keshpur (SC): Pritish Ranjan Kuar
  22. Taldangra: Shyamal Kumar Sarkar
  23. Bankura: Niladri Sekhar Dana
  24. Onda: Amar Sakha
  25. Bishnupur: Tanmoy Ghosh
  26. Katulpur (SC): Harkali Patihar
  27. Indus (SC): Nirmal Dhara
  28. Sonamukhi (SC): Dibakar Ghourmi

(With inputs from IANS)

