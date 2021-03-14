Ahead of Tamil Nadu elections on April 6, BJP has announced the names of candidates for the upcoming polls. The elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on May 2. Revealing the names of the contesting candidates for the TN polls, BJP TN spokesperson wished them luck.

The Central Election Committee of BJP met on Sunday under the Presidentship of Jagat Prakash Nadda, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah among others.

Below is the full list of BJP candidates contesting for the general elections of the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu:

Name of constituency Name of candidate Dharapuram Dr. L Murugan Harbour Vinoj P Selvam Thousand Lights Khusboo Sundar Tiruvannamalai Thanigaivel Tirukkoyilur VAT. Kalivarathan Modakkurichi Dr CK Saraswathi Coimbatore South Vanathi Srinivasan Aravakurichi K Annamalai, IPS Tittakudi (SC) D Periyasamy Thiruvaiyaru Poondi S Venkatesan Karaikudi H Raja Madurai North P Saravanan Virudhunagar G Pandurangan Ramanathapuram Kuppuram Tirunelveli Nainar Nagendran Nagercoil M.R. Gandhi Colachel P. Ramesh

BJP in TN polls

BJP national General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge C.T. Ravi told IANS that Modi will address around four rallies in Tamil Nadu. "There is huge demand for Prime Minister Modi's rallies and we will try to hold the maximum number of rallies subject to the availability of his time," Ravi said.

Senior leaders of the BJP's alliance partners will also share the stage with the Prime Minister at his rallies in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP, which doesn't have any representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly at present, is putting all it strength to win maximum number of seats allocated to the party to make its presence felt in the 234-member House.