Ahead of Tamil Nadu elections on April 6, BJP has announced the names of candidates for the upcoming polls. The elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on May 2. Revealing the names of the contesting candidates for the TN polls, BJP TN spokesperson wished them luck.

Modi rally
A supporter of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party waves the party flag during an election campaign rally being addressed by India's Prime Minister Narendra ModiReuters

The Central Election Committee of BJP met on Sunday under the Presidentship of Jagat Prakash Nadda, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah among others.

Below is the full list of BJP candidates contesting for the general elections of the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu:

Name of constituency Name of candidate
Dharapuram Dr. L Murugan
Harbour Vinoj P Selvam
Thousand Lights Khusboo Sundar
Tiruvannamalai Thanigaivel
Tirukkoyilur VAT. Kalivarathan
Modakkurichi Dr CK Saraswathi
Coimbatore South Vanathi Srinivasan
Aravakurichi K Annamalai, IPS
Tittakudi (SC) D Periyasamy
Thiruvaiyaru Poondi S Venkatesan
Karaikudi H Raja
Madurai North P Saravanan
Virudhunagar G Pandurangan
Ramanathapuram Kuppuram
Tirunelveli Nainar Nagendran
Nagercoil M.R. Gandhi
Colachel P. Ramesh

BJP in TN polls

BJP national General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge C.T. Ravi told IANS that Modi will address around four rallies in Tamil Nadu. "There is huge demand for Prime Minister Modi's rallies and we will try to hold the maximum number of rallies subject to the availability of his time," Ravi said.

Modi
Prime Minister Narendra ModiIANS

Senior leaders of the BJP's alliance partners will also share the stage with the Prime Minister at his rallies in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP, which doesn't have any representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly at present, is putting all it strength to win maximum number of seats allocated to the party to make its presence felt in the 234-member House.

