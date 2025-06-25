In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious allegations against the Karnataka government, accusing it of being deeply entrenched in corruption and operating through "commission mafia agents." These accusations were brought to light by B.Y. Vijayendra, the President of the Karnataka BJP and a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), during a press conference in Bengaluru. Vijayendra's claims suggest that corruption has become a systemic issue within the state government, with bribes being a prerequisite for any administrative task.

Vijayendra alleged that from the Secretariat to the Gram Panchayat offices, no work can be accomplished without the exchange of money. He stated, "This government is being run through agents of the commission mafia. Just to retain his Chief Minister's chair, Siddaramaiah has turned a blind eye to all of this." The BJP leader further cited a purported remark by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who allegedly told officials, "Why are your stomachs burning? Just publish your rate list," after a review meeting. This statement, according to Vijayendra, underscores the normalization of corruption within the government.

Additionally, Vijayendra recalled a statement by Home Minister G. Parameshwara in Badami, where he reportedly said, "Sidramanna (CM Siddaramaiah) doesn't have money; please don't come asking for funds." Vijayendra interpreted this as an indication that the Chief Minister, through his Home Minister, has communicated to Congress MLAs that the state treasury is empty and they should not expect financial grants.

The BJP leader accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of looting the state to surpass the developmental achievements of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs. He lamented the lack of development in the state, asserting that no work is being done without bribes, which he believes demonstrates the Chief Minister's loss of control over governance. "Even after the allegations made by Congress MLA B.R. Patil, CM Siddaramaiah has not taken the resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Khan. Home Minister Parameshwara has downplayed it, saying it's not a big issue and that it's wrong to blame the government for corruption. Is this a responsible statement from a Home Minister?" Vijayendra questioned.

Vijayendra expressed concern over the rampant corruption across the state, highlighting the plight of residents in Bengaluru who, despite completing house construction, are unable to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and are forced to use generators to power their new homes. He described this as a "pathetic state of the government." Vijayendra also pointed out the frustration among Congress MLAs with the current state of affairs. He referenced Senior MLA and Deputy Chairman of the State Policy and Planning Board B.R. Patil, who has openly spoken about a scam in the Housing Department, stating that even poor people cannot get houses sanctioned without paying bribes.

Patil has made it clear that he will not back down from allegations of irregularities in the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, and Vijayendra suggested that other MLAs are expected to speak out about similar scams soon. The BJP leader also cited MLA Raju Kage, who claimed he had to pay money to get a work order issued and that projects with foundation stones laid two years ago remain pending because work orders are not being issued without commission. "This isn't the first time he's expressed dissatisfaction with the Chief Minister," Vijayendra noted.

Molakalmuru MLA N.Y. Gopalakrishna, another close associate of the Chief Minister, reportedly said that not even a single drain or school has been built in his constituency, raising serious questions about the functioning of the government. Vijayendra accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of deliberately targeting his own close ministers to save his position, suggesting that former minister Nagendra was made to fall into a trap. He also referred to the President of the Peenya Industrial Area Manufacturers' Association, who reportedly said that due to a lack of development, industries are considering relocating to Tamil Nadu. Vijayendra argued that this reflects the poor state of governance in Karnataka.

In a related development, Congress MLA Raju Kage has continued to voice his dissatisfaction with the state government. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kage reiterated his disheartenment over the non-issuance of a work order for the past two years, despite having warned earlier that he is ready to resign over the issue. He accused Rajender Kataria of insulting him and noted that sixty MLAs demanded Kataria's transfer, yet no action has been taken. "What about our dignity? This clearly shows the government is prioritizing officers over elected representatives," Kage lamented.

Kage further criticized the government for its lack of control over the bureaucracy, stating that officers are taking years to grant permission for basic matters. He questioned why schools have not been given approval even after fulfilling all conditions and ensuring safety. Meanwhile, another Congress MLA, B.R. Patil, who had earlier alleged rampant corruption in housing allotments, stated that he would meet CM Siddaramaiah to discuss the issues, remarking, "I don't have any specific demands. Disputes are common in a family."