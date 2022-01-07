In a bizarre case, a woman who made crores by selling her farts in a jar has landed up in hospital. Stephanie Matto, who is a Youtuber and also a reality TV star, earned in crores for selling her farts. Stephanie has now announced her retirement after she had to be urgently hospitalized for too much farting. The '90 Day Fiance' actress was rushed to the emergency department after suffering acute chest pain.

It was later revealed that she used to consume a lot of fibre including beans and eggs to produce more gas. The excess of it resulted in her feeling like she was undergoing a heart attack. "I thought I was having a stroke and these were my final moments. I was overdoing it," Daily Mail quoted her saying. Stephanie had decided to get into the business by seeing the crazy demand for farts on adult websites.

The diet to keep up the demand

Matto made a tremendous amount of money by selling her farts in a jar. At one point, she even had to make 50 fart jars a week and with such heavy demand, she was forced to consume more of gassy ingredients to her diet. She added that she had to consume more of protein shakes to lessen the smell of her farts.

She was given a gas suppressant medicine and also asked to change her diet at the hospital. She revealed there is a whole other business for such fetishes and the business soon took off. She revealed she used to consume muffins, shakes, eggs, beans, ham and omelettes.