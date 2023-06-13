In a bizarre incident, thieves arrived in a luxury car, stole a goat in Prayagraj and sped off.

The goat owner, Mansoor Alam and locals rushed behind the car, but the thieves sped away before anyone could catch hold of them.

A CCTV footage of the car has also gone viral on social media platforms.

Following the crime, Mansoor Alam approached police to launch a probe in this connection.

Alam, a resident of Kasari Masari, in his complaint given to police said that his goat was tied outside his gate on Monday when some persons in a Honda City car stopped outside his house.

As seen in the purported video, two persons came out of the car and dragged his goat inside the vehicle and fled towards the Jagriti Crossing.

Mansoor came out of the house and rushed behind the car along with other persons of the locality but failed to catch the thieves who were driving the car rashly.

Following the crime, goat owner Mansoor Alam immediately called the police control room and informed them of the incident. Some footage of the speeding car and the goat were caught in the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

When asked about the incident, the Dhoomanganj police unit said that further action will be taken in this connection after an investigation report comes in.

It is worth mentioning that ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha, the price of goats shoots up.

Goats are being sold for Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,00,000 depending on their size, weight.

(With inputs from IANS)