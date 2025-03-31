On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31, Bollywood celebrities extended heartfelt greetings to their fans, sharing messages of love, peace, and prosperity.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, and others took to social media to extend their Eid wishes to fans and followers.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Eid Celebration

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Eid with their family, posing for a happy family picture. Photos from their Eid lunch were shared by Saba and Soha Ali Khan. The pictures featured Saif's sisters, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan, along with Soha's husband, Kunal Kemmu.

Soha, all smiles, took to Instagram to post the festive moments and captioned the photos:

"Is it even Eid without seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours ❤️ #eidmubarak."

Kareena looked ethereal in traditional attire, opting for a simple orange cotton-printed suit set for the celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan's Eid Wishes

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to wish his fans on Eid. However, this time, he skipped his customary wave to the sea of fans from his Mannat balcony, as his home is set to undergo renovation.

Extending Eid wishes, SRK wrote, "Eid Mubarak. With gratitude in my heart and duas for one and all!! Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth, and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe, and may God bless you all (sic)."

Eid Mubarak… With gratitude in my heart and duas for one and all!!

Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe and may God bless you all!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2025

Other Bollywood Celebrities Share Eid Wishes

Priyanka Chopra posted on Instagram, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating! Sending love and light your way."

Varun Dhawan shared a selfie captioned "Eid Mubarak."

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Eid Mubarak, my loveliesss! Hope your day is filled with love, laughter, and the yummiest food! Be happy, be kind (sic)."

Sunny Deol conveyed his wishes, "#EidMubarak! May your day be filled with love, joy, and endless blessings. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and happiness always (sic)."

Aamir Khan Celebrates Eid with Family

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan celebrated Eid with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He stepped out of his residence with his sons, Junaid and Azad, to greet fans and the media.

In the videos shared on papprazi accounts, Aamir was seen sharing a warm hug with Junaid and Azad. The trio complemented each other in white kurtas.

Aamir greeted fans, signed autographs, and even distributed Kaju Katli to both fans and the paparazzi. His ex-wife, Reena Dutta, also greeted the paps.