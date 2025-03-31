Eid Mubarak! After a month of Ramadan, Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today, March 31.

The arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon, which was confirmed on Sunday, March 30. This joyous occasion is a time to reflect on the blessings of Ramadan and spread happiness with loved ones. It brings families, friends, and communities together to share moments of joy and gratitude.

Eid-ul-Fitr is commemorated with a large community prayer service in the morning, followed by festive meals and gatherings with family and friends. Along with warm greetings and embraces, the celebration is incomplete without a feast of flavors. From the aromatic biryani to the sweet sheer khurma, each dish holds its own cultural and traditional significance.

Sara Afreen Khan, who was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 18, is a proud mother of twins, Aizah and Zidane. Today, she is celebrating Eid with her family and children by her side—enjoying festive dishes, dressing up in new outfits, and spending time with friends.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India Sara Afreen Khan opens up about fasting during Ramzan, the significance it holds in her life, and how she is celebrating the Eid his year.

Excerpts from the conversation

IBT: What are your plans for this year's celebration? Do you follow any special traditions?

Sara Afreen Khan: I am looking forward to some special and quality time with my family. My twins love Eid and they are involved in every bit of the celebration that happens in the family. Just good quality time with family and friends and most importantly, I am looking forward to some Eid-special shopping. That's always so exciting.

IBT: Fasting during Ramadan can be physically and spiritually enriching. Do you fast, if so then how has it shaped your mindset and routine over the years?

Sara Afreen Khan: I happily fast. This period is a wonderful period to detox your body. Also, I feel that with less eating, my energy actually becomes a lot higher. I am able to work a lot more with high energy. During this period, we aren't supposed to overeat. We should rather embrace this food routine and work on making ourselves healthier. I have followed this approach for many years now and it has helped me immensely mentally as well as physically. I strongly recommend this to everyone.

IBT: Your recent iftaar party is the talk of the town? Any memorable/funny moments you'd like to share?

Sara Afreen Khan: Well, the whole party in itself was a vibe and full of fun. Everyone had a nice reunion. We chilled, partied and cracked jokes on past memories and so much more. It was so nice and refreshing.

IBT: What's your go-to Eid outfit style—tradition or something with a modern twist?

Sara Afreen Khan: Well, I don't really plan much in advance, to be honest. But then, if you ask me my personal favourite style preference, I always like classic tradition with a tinge of a modern twist. My kaftaans, for example, were and are the 'talk of the town'. There's a reason people call me that, and I love it. So yes, my personal style statement would always be about keeping the culture and heritage of tradition while bringing a personal flavour of a modern twist to it.