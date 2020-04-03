Vikrant Massey is a familiar face by now, everyone has loved him for the choices he has made in his career, and he has entertained us in all the mediums possible. His acting and performances are so credible that the connection with the audience is often seen. Name a genre that the actor hasn't aced. Since 2007 he's dabbled in everything from TV shows to shorts, web shows and smaller parts in movies. He's been consistently prolific and made a mark with every performance, regardless of the scope, nature or length of a role. Here's looking back on the 10 most defining roles of the actor's career across the years.

Who even knew that a boy who used to clean tables at a Versova Café would become the most wanted actor of the time. Vikrant has struggled to reach the place he's at today. As he turns 33 today, International Business Times India brings to you his beautiful journey from a television actor to doing cameos on various GEC'S, his struggling phase and how he pushed the envelope and rose to fame by doing films. And how he eventually landed in web shows like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful and Criminal Justice and finally became the solo hero to star opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhappak.

Started as a trained dancer

Though he was working as a dance trainer for a couple of years, he always wanted to be an actor. To accumulate some extra money, he auditioned for a flight purser's role. After looking for a role continuously and giving numerous auditions, Vikrant finally landed with a role on the silver screen.

Dharam Veer (2008)

He was seen in a period drama Dharam Veer as righteous prince Dharam. This was a tale of two brothers born into royalty whose bond is tested over the various trials and hardships which threatened their kingdom. The show ran on NDTV Imagine for over 195 episodes.

Balika Vadhu (2009)

Vikrant's next TV outing was in Balika Vadhu on Colours, made him a household name in 2009.

From TV to films

Lootera (2013)

Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera marks his debut in Bollywood. He essayed the role of a best friend and conman to Ranveer Singh. Despite having Ranveer and Sonakshi as the star cast, Vikrant's on-screen presence was quite evident.

Half Girlfriend

Here again, he was seen as Arjun Kapoor's best friend.

Despite foraying in Bollywood, he was only seen playing the role of a best friend or supporting roles. His screen presence was too short but noticeable and impactful.

Dil Dhadakne Do

In Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do he played the affable Rana who falls in love with the daughter of his father's business rival. Zoya later said that she extended his role in the film after seeing what he can do.

A Death In The Gunj (2016)

Konkona Sen Sharma unleased the hidden talent of Vikrant as this was his most significant role. Vikrant delivered a vulnerable and deeply affecting performance and managed to stand out amongst an ensemble of some of the finest performers.

Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017)

In Alankrita Srivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha, Vikrant proved his versatility. He effortlessly played the part of a selfish lover and showed us he could bring as much volatility and aggression to a character as he could the quiet restraint he's come to be known for.

Copy (2018)

The rare instance of a Hindi film dabbling in the sci-fi thriller space, Copy is a 40-minute short for television written by Sujoy Ghosh in which Vikrant played the dual role of a man and his robot clone. Vikrant brought genuine credibility and conviction to the film as both a selfish adulterer and his chilling doppelgänger.

Mirzapur

Who can forget his role in Mirzapur, he aced the role of a shy guy who was the brain to Ali Fazal's brawn in the gangster drama.

Broken But Beautiful Season 1 and 2 (2019)

ALTBalaji's web series Broken But Beautiful elevated his performance to a genre and space one must not have ever imagined him. A seemingly straightforward romantic drama too far more than it is. He was lovely as the broken-hearted investment banker who meets a kindred spirit and must learn to love again. He makes you fall in love that you are mesmerized by his on-screen presence.

Criminal Justice (2019)

Vikrant's character in Criminal Justice came as a shock and surprise for the audience. The gripping thriller and spine chilling drama made the audience root for Vikrant as a potential murderous psychopath.

Cargo (2020)

Starred opposite Shweta Tripathi in Arati Kadav's ambitious indie set in space played a male astronaut with the morbid job of helping the recently deceased pass on to what's next whilst slowly succumbing to loneliness until a female astronaut is sent to assist him.

Chhappak

Finally, the actor got his due in Chhappak as he was the main man to star opposite Deepika Padukone is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Although the movie centered around Deepika, it was Vikrant's character Amol who made the rather serious film breath easy. His chemistry with Deepika was loved by the audience.

Vikrant Massey has an interesting line up ahead, has four more movie releases this year including Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi, Dolly Pinky Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny.

International Business Times wishes the actor a very Happy Birthday!