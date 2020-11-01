Aishwariya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 47th birthday today. She was the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant. Through her successful acting career, she has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India. Rai has received numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012. She has often been cited in the media as "the most beautiful woman in the world".

Apart from being a successful actress, Aishwariya is a perfect homemaker. She is Abhishek Bachchan's wife, Amitabh Bachchan's bahu and has a daughter named Aardhaya.

Aishwarya Rai's words are the mantras which we all swear by. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her powerful quotes that are empowering.

Aishwarya Rai's thought's on beauty.

No one is perfect and everyone is different, but everyone is beautiful in their own way and that's what makes us special.

Weight gain can happen at any point in time, and it is something that you are dealing with anyway, and it is OK. It is ridiculous to have this dictate your very being because I have always said that it is not the outside that defines who you are.

I don't know why beauty is attached only to women. I don't believe it's gender-specific or even species-specific.

Beauty is transient and changes with time.

Elegance is innate, individual, eternal, it stands the test of time!

On career and work

The more you are blessed with experience, the fuller and the more enriched you are in your craft.

I don't believe in proving a point to anybody. Nobody is that important.

On family

The day I got married and I had a husband and in-laws in my life, my parents did not cease to be remotely less important or less my priority.

My family is my strength and my weakness.

On life

Right now, I'm following the Buddhist principle: Smile as abuse is hurled your way and this too shall pass.

Life will take its toll on all of us. We get injured, we get old. It's really sad to try to run away from these harsh realities of life. Looks are not everything. I am not going to look beautiful all the time.

I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run.

Aishwariya Rai's crowning moment in 1994

Aishwarya was asked what all qualities she saw in a Miss World. She answered:

The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date, have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged and not only for the people who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up - of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the film Maleficient: Mistress of Evil which she dubbed in Hindi. She will also be seen in n Mani Ratnam's upcoming film.