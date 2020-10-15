Bollywood actor and now a global icon Ali Fazal turns 34 today. Ali made is debut in th film 3 Idiots. Fans loved his cameo appearance in the song, "Give Me Some Sunshine".

The actor rose to fame with the portal of his character as 'Zafar' in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. And if these milestones were just not enough for the actor. Ali became a global icon after he garnered appreciation for the role in the films like Victoria and Abdul and Furious 7.

However, Ali became a household name after his stint in Mirzapur, where he plays the role of Guddu. From fans to fraternity and critics lauded the actor's performance and his dialogues from the show. Till date, Mirzapur fans are mouthing his dialogues.

On the occasion of Ali Fazal's birthday, we are going to list down our favourite dialogues uttered by the actor on the series to show our appreciation for him.

Guddu Bhaiya's dialogues that are relatable AF!

Ye jo banmanus jaisa sharir bana rahe hain na, ye ekdum match karta hai"

Attack me bhi gun, defense me bhi gun, Hum banayenge Mirzapur ko Amrica!

Suru majboori mein kiye the..... Ab maza aa raha hai.

Mata ji yahaan hain, Behen yahann hain, Maa-Behen ek karne mein aasaani hogi

Ab chahe snaap aake ghar mein doshti karle... Rehta toh Zehreela hi hai na.

Zindagi ho toh aisi ho, Zinda toh jh***t ke baal bhi hain

Middle class aadmi, aadmi nahi ch***** hota hai. Ch*****

About his character

The fight between Guddu Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya to rule over Mirzapur will take viewers on a roller-coaster ride! It will be interesting to watch who ultimately wins over the throne of Mirzapur- The power-hungry Guddu Bhaiya with his quest for revenge or the ruthless Munna Bhaiya, who wants to prove his mettle to his father?

Apart from Mirzapur 2, Ali Fazal has an exciting film to look forward to. He is part of the ensemble cast on board Death On The Nile. The star cast includes Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's love story

On the personal front, Ali Fazal is dating for over five years now. The couple, got engaged earlier this year, and were supposed to get married in April but postponed their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic. On occasion, of Ali's birthday, his fiancée, actress Richa Chadha, made an epic request.

Richa posted a picture of a magazine cover featuring Ali Fazal as Guddu, his character from web-series Mirzapur and wrote this for the actor: "Happy birthday, soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad." Richa also lit up the comments section of her post by dropping a loved-up comment for her fiancé. Reacting to Richa's tweet, when a user wrote: "Happy birthday to your Guddu. Kinda love him," the actress replied: "Me too. Blush." Aww, adorable. Isn't it?

