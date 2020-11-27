Punjab's superstar and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himashi Khurana turns 29 today (November 27), with her close friends and family she is accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Asim Raiz.

All eyes on Himanshi's thigh-high slit dress birthday outfit, she looks mesmerising

Himanshi wore a thigh-high slit dress looking mesmerizingly beautiful. Her close friends gathered around in a beautiful lawn-barista setting. Her birthday bash was beautifully decorated with heart balloons, cakes, and lights.

Himanshi is celebrating her birthday with her family.



May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, and you deserve the best of everything. Keep slaying ❤️



Can you spot Asim at Himashi's Dubai birthday party?

Inside pictures and video from Himanshi's midnight birthday celebrations are all across the internet. 'AsiManshi' fans have also spotted beau Asim in the videos that have gone viral.

What made Himashi emotional that she cried on her birthday

Himanshi Khurana posted a video from last night's celebrations where her friends lavishly celebrated her birthday. Seeing the decor and love from her dear ones, Himanshi got emotional and broke down, seeing her getting teary-eyed her friends hugged her.

Sharing the emotional video on her Instagram, she captioned it, "Jab Zindagi se hope hi chordi the ki ........ koi Apna Hoga ...... U guys proved koi taaqat hme alag ni kar skti ...we suffered allot but never apart (When I had lost hope in life that there would be someone for me, you guys proved that no one can set us apart) Thanku my team n family for giving me surprise (sic)."

Himashi and Asim are twinning in black and are giving us major couple goals!

Asim and Himashi both shared the same picture. Although their pose isn't oh so mushy romantic their aww-adorable picture is heartwarming.

Team IBTimes, India wishes Himanshi Khurana a very Happy Birthday!