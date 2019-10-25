The first trailer for Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) offered fans a clear look at Ewan McGregor's Black Mask and a hint of his enthusiastic 'rich' personality. There isn't a lot that we know about the murderous supervillain yet but fortunately, the star portraying the character has spoken out on what is to be expected in the upcoming film.Birds of Prey will see the return one of DCEU's most successful & critical acclaimed character, Harley Quinn.

In fact, the female ensemble superhero film is an HQ spin-off and the first trailer seemingly confirms that the plot will center over the Queen of Gotham. But it will also debut and shine a light on other interesting big bads like Black Mask. Speaking to Men's Journal, McGregor described his role as Roman Sionis/Black Mask as the perfect villain for "the Time of Trump". "[He is] an absolute narcissist," McGregor explained, "spoiled in his upbringing to the point of having no contact with what life or people are about, who has skin this thin and wants nothing more than to be the center of attention."

Star Chris Messina, who plays like the big bad's right-hand man, Victor Zsasz- broken down what makes Black Mask a possible fan-favorite for his quirky traits. But it doesn't come without a dangerous fearsome personality as well.

"He's an incredible villain because he's so likable and he's so seducing," Messina revealed. "You're like, I like him, he's cute, it's fun being in his world. And then he'll bite your leg off. He has these incredible turns of violence, this ferocious quality. There are a couple of moments in the movie where he rages that he really went there, and you could hear a pin drop. Then he would turn on a dime and then go back to the charm of the character." McGregor also commented on the rumor that Black Mask and Victor Zsasz will have a romantic relationship in Birds of Prey.

"I don't want to give anything away, but that's a fun theory," McGregor revealed. "We definitely have a very interesting bond." Unexpectedly, it now seems like the rumor may be true or that the film may at least play around with the character's sexuality if not address upfront. It seems likely that the two villains' could possibly be DCEU's first LGBTQ plus characters. Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey will hit theaters on February 7, 2020.