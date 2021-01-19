The Goa administration on Tuesday banned transportation and entry of birds and eggs from neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka in wake of the bird flu scare.

The orders issued by the North and South Goa District Magistrates come into force with "immediate effect".

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the government order states.

Bird flu, also called avian influenza, has come as a double whammy for countries that are already fighting their biggest battle against Covid-19.

he avian flu outbreak in India could pare poultry sales by a third this month, but if the history of upward price correction after every avian flu outbreak is any indication, the industry will bounce back in quick time with profitability intact for the full fiscal, rating agency Crisil said on Monday.