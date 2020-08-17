Bipasha Basu has said that shooting intimate scenes with her husband is easier when compared to doing such sequences involving other co-stars. The actress, who was seen in sensual characters in the movies like Jism, Dhoom and Jism, has opened up on one such occasion where she had second thoughts on doing steamy sequences.

"When a couple is on the set as an actor - they are firstly actors and then a couple. And it's plus only because intimate scenes are easier. They are not at all stressful and you don't get a fever. With another co-star, I am like 'Oh my god, I try to cancel it by saying dar lag raha hai, chakkar aa raha hai (I'm scared, I'm dizzy)' so all that was not there. I am a mess just before an intimate scene," she is quoted as saying in an interview with Spotboye.

She then talks about doing a lip-lock scene with Madhavan in Jodi Breakers. She claims that Maddy is a good friend of her and it was terrifying for her to shoot a kiss scene with him in the Hindi flick.

"Like when I had to kiss R Madhavan who is a very dear friend of mine in Jodi Breakers, I had a mini cardiac arrest one day before. I was like what to do? Oh please! And my friends Rocky and Diya were travelling with me. They were like Bips, it's Madhavan you know him. He is your friend and I said that is the bigger problem, it's Maddy. And after I shot for the scene you can't imagine how much everyone laughed including Maddy. I am a walking talking mess before intimate scenes."

The actress and her husband Karan Singh Grover have worked together in web series Dangerous, a crime-thriller, written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. The first of the seven episodes were streamed recently on MX Player.