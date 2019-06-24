Binny Bansal has sold about 5,39,912 equity shares amounting to Rs 531 crore to FIT Holdings SARL, a Luxembourg entity of Walmart.

Binny is monetising his shares to invest in start-ups. The latest deal has left him with only 3.52 per cent of Flipkart shares from 3.85 per cent during the Walmart takeover. He had sold about 11,22,433 shares to Walmart for about $159 million in 2018. Walmart is the owner of 77 per cent.

As per the Walmart contract, Binny Bansal is slowly laying off his stakes in Flipkart. Binny is turning into a prolific investor in the country's startup ecosystem. He has been investing in start-ups like Acko, an online insurance startup by writing a check of $25 million, supported artificial ventures like Spotdraft, invested in health-tech company NIRAMAI and also in learning platforms like Crio.

In May 2018, Walmart had brought Flipkart for about $16 billion for an initial stake purchase of 77 per cent. Binny Bansal stepped down from his chairman post after he was investigated on an allegation of personal misconduct which was later exonerated. He holds a board seat in Flipkart and is a co-founder of xto10x Technologies.

Sachin Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart, has sold all his shares to Walmart for $800 million to $1 billion.