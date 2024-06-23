The D-day of Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha has arrived. The couple have reached the venue, where they will opt for registered marriage. After the marriage gets registered, Zaheer and Sonakshi will host a get-together in Bastian, Mumbai.

Being an inter-faith marriage, Sonakshi Sinha's father-in-law businessman-jeweller Iqbal Ratnasi has confirmed that Sonakshi will not convert to Islam. He also shared that the couple will marry under the Special Marriage Act.

Several guests have arrived for Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding.

Yo Yo Honey Singh arrives in Mumbai to attend 'best friend' Sonakshi's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha's friend and rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh who was in London, has arrived in Mumbai for the wedding of his best friend, Sonakshi Sinha.

The rapper was spotted at the Mumbai airport, and while speaking to paps, he promised that he would enjoy Sonakshi's wedding.

Talking to the paparazzi, Honey, seen heading towards his car, expressed his excitement for Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, and said:

He added, "It's a big celebration tonight. I am here for the biggest celebration -- Sonakshi and Zaheer. I am here for the biggest celebration ever.(sic)"

He said, "Let's go... bina daaru piye nachunga mai aaj ... Har Har Mahadev .(sic)." (I will dance tonight without drinking)."

Honey Singh opted for a brown-patterned half-sleeve shirt and matching shorts. He sports a salt-and-pepper look, clear sunglasses and black slippers.

Yo Yo Honey Singh was seen clicking pictures with fans at the airport. He is also seen posing with children at the arrival lounge.

A few days ago, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a message for the soon-to-be-married couple on his Instagram Stories, saying that although he will be busy with the shoot of his upcoming EP 'Glory' in London, he will attend Sonakshi's wedding.

The rapper described Sonakshi as his best friend and shared how she helped him immensely in his career.

He wrote: "Tho' I gonna be in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend Sonakshi's wedding. She has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple, Sona and Zaheer! Bholenath, bless them."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Honey have starred together in the Punjabi hip-hop track 'Kalaastar'.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for the past seven years.

Salman played Cupid in Zaheer and Sonakshi's love story

It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017. Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, who has well-established jewellery and real estate businesses, is a childhood friend of Salman Khan.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Faridan Bai, the main antagonist in 'Heeramandi', and Zaheer have starred together in the critically panned 2022 film 'Double XL', where he plays a London-based TV line producer, Zorawar Rahmani.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the horror comedy 'Kakuda', which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.