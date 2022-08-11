Bimbisara Ahead of Sita Ramam at Worldwide Box Office

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Bimbisara has come out with flying colors at the box office and performed better than other release Sita Ramam.

Bimbisara Collection Break Up

In five days, Bimbisara has raked in Rs 12.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 7.36 crore. It has collected Rs 6.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 4.55 crore. It has collected a total of Rs 31.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 20.43 crore.

In overseas, the Telugu flick has raked in Rs 3.3 crore with a distributors' share of 1.32 crore. From the rest of the world, it has made a collection of Rs 3.8 crore with a distributors' share of 1.64 crore.

The worldwide collection of the film stands at Rs 38.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 23.39 crore.

Sita Ramam Collection

Coming to the collection of Sita Ramam, the movie has made a collection of Rs 7.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 3.85 crore. The Telugu flick has raked in Rs 6.9 crore with a distributors' share of 3.8 crore in Andhra.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer has collected Rs 15.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 8.4 crore in Andhra and Telangana.

It has collected Rs 3.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.24 crore in Kerala. Whereas it earned Rs 2.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1 crore in Karnataka.

The movie earned Rs 2.6 crore (distributors' share: Rs 1.04 crore) and Rs 6.1 crore (Rs 2.44 crore) in the US.

The worldwide collection of the movie stands at Rs 31.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 14.8 crore.