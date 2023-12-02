The Centre has listed 18 Bills, including three to replace the criminal laws and two to extend the provisions of the Women's Reservation Act to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, during the Winter Session of the Parliament starting Monday.

The Winter Session of the Parliament will be held from December 4 to December 22.

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the government has listed to introduce a Bill to increase the strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from 107 to 114 in a bid to provide representation to Kashmiri migrants, displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Scheduled Tribes.

The government has also listed the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 for presentation, discussion and voting during the session.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bills that seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, have also been listed for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha.

The three Bills were examined by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which submitted its reports with dissent notes by opposition members.

The new Bills listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha are -- The Boilers Bill, The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

Among the new Bills listed are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, and The Central University (Amendment) Bill.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill proposes to set up a three-member committee led by the Prime Minister for appointing future Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners, and The Post Office Bill, which has been introduced in the Rajya Sabha, have also been listed for the Winter Session.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, which seeks to simplify the registration process for periodicals and newspapers and do away with several penal provisions that led to the prosecution and imprisonment of publishers, and the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, which were approved by the Rajya Sabha, have also been listed for consideration and passage by the Lok Sabha.

Also listed for consideration and passage are The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, and The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill.

Rajya Sabha has listed The Repealing and Amending Bill, which was approved by the Lok Sabha, for consideration and passage.

(With inputs from IANS)