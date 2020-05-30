Billie Eilish took shots at President Donald Trump in an emotional message regarding George Floyd. Reportedly, Billie Eilish has been exercising her free speech rights regarding the death of George Floyd, the unarmed African-American man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee into his neck on May 25.

Billie is calling out President Donald Trump for his tweets about Thursday night's protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 'Are you dead f***ing serius????' she wrote on her Instagram Stories along with a screenshot of a particular tweet the President posted Thursday night

'EAT A HUGE F***ING D*** AND CHOKE ON IT,' Billie added with obvious emotion.

Donald Trump went ahead and blamed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for the situation, saying that he (Donald Trump) couldn't stand back and watch this happen to a great American city, Minneapolis.

Trump added that either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, got his act together and brought the City under control, or he would send in the National Guard & get the job done right. Donald Trump then went after the protesters. He said that these thugs were dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and that he won't let that happen. He said that he just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military was with him all the way.

Apparently, the second part of the tweet that began with 'These THUGS' was flagged by Twitter for 'glorifying violence' and was subsequently hidden in President Trump's feed, according to CNN. Some people also took his use of the phrase 'when the looting starts, the shooting starts' as a threat.

It looks like Twitter is already cracking down on Trump's tweets. Donald Trump may very well have to careful with his words on Twitter now. You can check out the posts here: