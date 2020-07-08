We are all guilty of having celebrity crushes. But Billee Eilish probably took her liking for a certain singer a notch up.

The singer recently revealed that there was a time when she was obsessed with Justin Bieber. Billie hosts her radio show "bad guy" on Apple Music, where her parents Maggie and Patrick Eilish revealed their daughter's obsession with the 'Sorry' singer.

While talking to Billie, Maggie Eilish shared with the listeners that, "I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy for how incredibly...you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber." Maggie further added, "It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!"

Upon hearing this, Billie expressed her shock about not knowing that her parents knew so much about her music choices back then. She replied, "You did?! Oh that's embarrassing."

Maggie also spoke about an incident when Billie cried on her way to a dance studio listening to Justin's song. She said, "Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing."

She also mentioned Billie's other music preferences too but stressed on her fascination with Justin, "It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, sobbing...Any Justin Bieber, but I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it, and being excited that it was coming out and just crying and crying."

Billie agreed with her mother and said the song "As Long As You Love Me" had a considerable impact on her, "I would watch the music video for this song and just sob." Billie also spoke of her time with spent with Justin at Coachella, "So I look over and I just was like...And he just stood there. He didn't even come near me. He just stood, like, five feet away from me, perfectly still."