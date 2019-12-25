It is that time of the year when you want to detox from your busy life and Hina Khan is no exception. Taking some time out of her busy schedule, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress flew to Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to spend some quality time together. The small screen diva let her guard down and set the temperatures soaring with her hotness when she slipped into bikinis on the beaches.

Hina surely had a really good time strolling on the white-sand beaches which is pretty evident from her Instagram timeline. The actress had been on a photo-sharing spree wherein she was seen flaunting her curves in a floral bikini like never before.

From getting her body smeared in white sand to embracing the nature, Hina looked hotter than ever while showing off her toned bikini body in her breathtaking pictures clicked by her boyfriend.

After quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 wherein she played the iconic role of Komolika, originally played by Urvashi Dholakia, Hina made her digital debut with the second season of Damaged, a psychological crime drama with supernatural elements, wherein Hina played the role of Gauri Batra.

Fiction and reality TV shows, music videos, films and web series, actress Hina Khan has done it all. But showbiz wasn't a planned move. She says entertainment happened by chance and the journey has been wonderful so far.

She was part of one of the longest running TV shows -- "Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai". She again won the audience's hearts when she got in the reality shows space with "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss". Her film "Lines" took her to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

(With IANS Inputs)