Desperate times can always call for desperate actions although some can be well repaid later. For 30-year-old Prashanth, nagged by the extended phases of the lockdown, there was left no way left when he decided to steal a motorcycle to help his wife and children get back home.

Interestingly, done with his work with the vehicle, Prashanth managed to return it back to its owner V. Suresh Kumar, who owns a lathe workshop at Sulur in Coimbatore.

Stolen bike returned

It was indeed a surprise call for Kumar who was terribly worried about his motorbike that went missing from May 18. The man got a call from a parcel agency on Saturday to be told that a motorcycle has been sent to his address. Baffled, the man went to the parcel office only to find his stolen Hero Splendor bike.

Although Kumar had filed a complaint in the nearest police station on the theft, the cops were busy with the management of the growing Covid cases and had no officials to track down the motorcycle thief.

Undaunted by the police's response, Suresh Kumar managed to collect a few CCTV footage from the area where he lost the bike. The footage showed a man, clad in shirts and pants, and without any footwear fleeing with his motorcycle. He transferred the video onto his mobile and showed it around for all possible witnesses and enquired about the identity of the thief.

Bike returned in parcel

This worked well as some of the residents identified the man in the footage as Prashanth, belonging to Mannargudi town 240 km away. Prashanth had worked in a tea shop a few streets away from Kumar's factory and the coronavirus induced lockdown has hit his work hard.

This forced the man to try all possible ways to help his wife and kids to reach back home safe had desperately had to take away the bike.

Prashanth who realised that the bike's owner has traced him decided to send back the vehicle as soon as reaching back his home. On finding a parcel agency in Mannargudi, Prashanth sent the bike to the address found in the copy of the RC book kept in it.

"At least I got the bike back and that too in good condition. It was a huge handicap without the bike especially after I reopened my workshop for business," said Kumar and soon withdrew his police complaint against Prashanth.