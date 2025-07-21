Bihar's Voter Roll Revision: 43 Lakh Electors Missing

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a significant step in Bihar by providing 12 major political parties with a detailed list of over 29 lakh electors who have not returned their Enumeration Forms (EFs) under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Additionally, a list of over 43 lakh electors who were not found at their registered addresses has been shared. This initiative, announced on July 21, is part of the ongoing efforts to update and verify the electoral rolls in Bihar, a state known for its complex electoral dynamics.

The ECI's statement highlighted that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have conducted meetings with representatives from all political parties. During these meetings, they shared detailed lists of the 29.62 lakh electors whose EFs have not been received and the nearly 43.93 lakh electors who were not found at their addresses. The ECI has urged all 12 major political parties to engage with these electors through their District Presidents and approximately 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents to ensure their participation in the electoral process.

The SIR initiative has so far covered 7.59 crore, or 96.23 percent, of the 7.89 crore electors in Bihar. This extensive coverage underscores the ECI's commitment to ensuring a comprehensive and accurate electoral roll. An ECI official noted that Bihar has become the first state in India to have all polling stations with fewer than 1,200 electors, a move aimed at reducing long queues and facilitating smoother voting processes. To achieve this, 12,817 new polling stations have been added across the state.

The draft electoral rolls, set to be issued on August 1, 2025, will include the names of individuals whose enumeration forms are received by July 25. On August 1, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will invite objections from the public regarding any additions, deletions, or rectifications in the Draft Electoral Rolls, with a full month available for such submissions. This process is designed to ensure transparency and accuracy in the electoral rolls, allowing for public scrutiny and input.

As of now, EFs have been received from 90.67 percent, or 7.16 crore, of the 7.89 crore electors in Bihar. However, the ongoing SIR has revealed that out of the 43.92 lakh electors not found at their addresses, 16.55 lakh are reported to be deceased, 19.75 lakh are believed to have permanently shifted, 7.5 lakh electors are enrolled at multiple places, and 11,484 electors are not traceable. These findings highlight the challenges faced in maintaining an accurate and up-to-date electoral roll.

The SIR drive is seen as a crucial step toward cleaning and strengthening Bihar's electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections. The initiative aims to ensure that no eligible elector is left out from the draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1. This effort requires the entire election machinery, including political parties, to work together in a mission mode.

Political Reactions and ECI's Stand

Amidst the ongoing voter list revision, the Congress party has announced plans to scale up its protests, questioning the validity of past elections held with the same voter list. The party has cited concerns raised by BJP allies like Janata Dal-United (JDU), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Upendra Kushwaha regarding the controversial exercise conducted by the ECI. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has previously accused the Election Commission of being "caught red-handed" in manipulating votes under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. He has questioned whether the poll body has become the BJP's "Election chori branch."

In response to these allegations, the ECI has countered rumors and political controversies surrounding the SIR process. The Commission emphasized that the first phase of the process has been completed smoothly and in accordance with guidelines. To ensure transparency and address concerns, 77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting house-to-house visits, taking live photographs, and assisting electors with form submissions. Additionally, over 20,000 BLOs have been newly deployed to ensure timely completion. Over 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, and NSS members, are working to assist elderly, differently-abled, and vulnerable voters.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has defended the Bihar electoral roll revision, clarifying that there has been no change in instructions. This clarification comes amid swirling political controversies and rumors over alleged irregularities in the SIR process. The ECI's robust rebuttal underscores the scale and transparency of the process, aiming to address opposition allegations of exclusion and procedural opacity.