Potholes in metro cities are at the top of the crumbling infrastructure concerns. But what's unheard of is pond-sized potholes on a national highway. That's right. Bihar's National Highway 227, Kaluahi-Basopatti-Harlakhi main road, in particular, is riddled with giant potholes like you've never seen.

A viral video of a road in Madhubani showing pool-size potholes is drawing flak on social media. Demanding answers from responsible authorities, netizens are shocked at the condition of the road.

Besides being the national highway, there are approximately 15,000 families and at least 500 shops connecting to the road, but they have now become accustomed to the dilapidated road condition, Hindi paper Dainik Bhaskar reports. Shockingly, the road has remained in this condition since 2015 and tender for the road construction has been done thrice in the past, the paper added.

The contractors responsible for the work of the road reportedly fled, whereas the government and department officials turned a blind eye.

Bad road affects families, businesses

Due to the worst condition of the road, families and businesses suffer various issues. In the rainy season, the water clogged in the potholes would fill up and the excess water enters houses. In dry season, dust and mud are a nuisance.

Businesses suffer financially, too. The condition of the road prevents goods vehicles to come to the market. Even customers visit the shop less, reducing footfall. The water in these giant potholes would be 2-3 feet deep, making it difficult to walk. The water would remain stagnant until it gets dried. According to the report, the biggest pothole is 100-feet long, 50-feet wide and 3-feet deep. The pothole-ridden road covers a 20-km stretch.

Why no repair is done?

The local paper spoke to contractor Ravindra Kumar, who did the road construction work, who said that the prices of the material to fix the roads have increased and the payments are pending by the department. The process of redesigning the road is also underway, and the construction will be done after the next tendering.

The Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen has ordered a probe and assured that action will be taken against the contractor for the condition of the road.