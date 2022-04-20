In an important step towards maintaining Bengaluru's roads, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered agencies digging roads to lay underground utilities to fix them up within a specified timeframe. The new mandate issued by the civic agency on Monday is a welcoming move, which eliminates a rather tedious process.

Previously, BBMP would collect fees from the agency to restore the road. Now, BBMP will appoint a professional project coordinator with the know-how of civil works to liaise between the agency and BBMP for restoring of the roads once the undertaking is complete.

This move mainly involves agencies like BWSSB, Bescom or KTPCL, which are regularly digging roads. With this new change, these agencies will now have to pay 10 percent more in addition to the road-restoration fees as supervision charges. BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta also noted that chief engineers must verify the quality of the road restoration.

Lack of inter-department coordination

The Karnataka state government has been pushing the digital-first governance and e-office concept, which is aimed at streamlining the process and ensuring transparency in terms of inter-department coordination. However, grassroots implementation is lacking, and the price is being paid by the residents.

BBMP took note of the issue and said in November last year that a new rule was in the offing.

"The coordination between civic agencies is not great. Roads are being dug up by Bescom, BWSSB, KPTCL and even OFC companies. Hence, we are planning to implement a rule mandating that whichever agency digs up a road will be completely responsible for restoring it once work is over. The ward-level Palike engineer will supervise things," the agency had said. Six months later, the rule has come into effect.