Bihar Train Accident: 'We Were Sleeping When Train Overturned, My Cousin Died,' Says Passenger

As the rescue operation is underway in Bihar's Raghunathpur station following a massive train derailment of North East Express, a passenger narrated his ordeal to IANS.

Mohammad Nasir, who was in the B 7 coach of the ill-fated train, lost his young cousin in the accident.

"We were travelling in B 7 coach of North East Express. After having dinner, we talked and then were trying to sleep when something happened.

"We were suddenly thrown off our seats. I was shocked and initially couldn't understand anything... The train had overturned at high speed. When I tried to look around, I couldn't find my cousin. And then I found him dead. He was just 25."

Nasir lost his cousin, Abu Jaid (25) in the train tragedy. "I also sustained injuries," said Mohammad Nasir. Nasir along with Abu Jaid had boarded the train in Delhi's Anand Vihar and were on their way to Kishanganj district in Bihar located near the West Bengal border. Nasir said the locals helped him and other people.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Pramod Kumar said: "The rescue operation is currently underway. We have recovered four dead bodies so far. Besides, several persons were injured and were admitted in the different hospitals in Arrah, Buxar and Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar deputy Chief Minister, who also has the health ministry portfolio, directed all the civil surgeons of Buxar, Arrah and Patna to make arrangements for the treatment of injured persons in the hospitals.

The Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Kamakhya Dham North East Super fast train derailed near Raghunathpur railway on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (Mugalsarai) Patna rail section on Wednesday night around 10 pm. Tebogies were derailed in this mishap.

East Central Railway (ECR) CPRO told IANS, "Four people have died and 21 coaches of the train derailed near Raghunathpur Railway station yard on Wednesday night."

"Fix Responsibility on Railways and Centre": Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the deaths of passengers in the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Northeast Express accident in Bihar's Buxar and demanded to fix accountability of Railways and the Centre.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also condoled the deaths of passengers in the accident and wished for speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The news of Northeast Express going from New Delhi to Assam being derailed in Buxar, Bihar is very painful." He said that many people have lost their lives and more than 100 people have been injured in this horrific accident.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Congress workers are requested to provide all possible help to the victims," Kharge said.

"This is the second major derailment accident after the Balasore train accident of June 2023. Accountability of the Railway Ministry and the Central Government should be fixed," he said, highlighting the June 2 triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which over 293 people died and over 800 were injured.

Meanwhile, in a post on Facebook in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "News of several people dead in the accident of the Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express is saddening. My condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"I urge the Congress workers to help the administration in the rescue and relief operations," he added.

The remarks from the Congress came after at least four people died and many were injured following the 21 coaches of the Assam's Kamakhya bound Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed in Buxar's Raghunathpur.

4 Killed, 100 injured

At least four persons were feared dead and over 100 injured after New Delhi (Anand Vihar) Kamakhya Dham North East Superfast train derailed between Buxar and Raghunathpur in Bihar.

The incident happened on Wednesday night.

East Central Railway (ECR) CPRO told IANS, "Four people have died and 21 coaches of the train derailed near Raghunathpur Railway station yard on Wednesday night."

The railway official said more than 100 passengers were injured and admitted to several hospitals in Buxar, Arrah, Patna and Dumraon. Buxar DM Anshul Agrawal confirmed the death of the passengers. The mishap took place around 9.53 p.m. on Wednesday.

Local villagers were the first to respond to the accident and they initiated the rescue operation along with district administration of Buxar and Bhojpur.

The railway officials are investigating the incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that the railway track was found broken at several places. North East Express was having a stoppage at Buxar and its next stop was Arrah.

Sources have said that the train was at the speed of 80 to 90 KMPH when the derailment took place. When the train reached Raghunathpur railway station, it met with an accident.

Ashwini Vaishnav, the Union Railway Minister, has activated the war room for the rescue operation following the derailment. Teams of NDRF, SDRP, Railway and district administration have been directed for the rescue operation.

The accident site is at least 70 km west of state capital Patna.

(With inputs from IANS)