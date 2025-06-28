Facing criticism from the Opposition parties over the law and order situation Bihar in the run up to the Assembly elections in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is taking yet another step to strengthen the police force in the state and will hand over appointment letters to 21,391 newly-selected Constables at a grand induction ceremony at Bapu Auditorium in Patna on Saturday.

The event marks a significant milestone for the state, both in terms of police recruitment and youth employment.

The Chief Minister shared the news on his official social media handle, calling June 28, 2025, a historic and proud day for the youth of Bihar and the state police force.

"The rule of law has been a core priority for our government. We have consistently focussed on strengthening law and order in Bihar through regular recruitment of police personnel and officers," he wrote.

The inclusion of such a large number of young Constables is expected to infuse fresh energy, modern training, and advanced technology into the Bihar Police.

These newly-recruited officers will play a critical role in enhancing policing standards across the state, with a focus on improved responsiveness, better community engagement, and efficient crime control.

Senior state officials, ministers, and top police officers are expected to be present at the ceremony, which will celebrate not only the expansion of the force but also the commitment of the government towards public safety and employment generation.

The large-scale recruitment also reflects Bihar's ongoing efforts to improve its policing infrastructure and ensure greater public trust in law enforcement in the wake of rising crime in the state.

This recruitment drive is part of a larger initiative by the Bihar government aimed at modernising its police force, improving law and order, and creating career opportunities for thousands of young people. The goal is to significantly enhance the state's internal security framework and strengthen community policing efforts.

(With inputs from IANS)