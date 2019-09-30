Live

At least 29 people were killed due to rain-related incidents in the last three days across Bihar. Patna remained the worst affected, where heavy downpour has caused flooding in homes, hospitals and offices, bringing normal life to a standstill.

A red alert was sounded for most districts in the state, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls over the next three days. According to the IMD, Patna alone has received around 200 mm of rainfall since Friday evening.

The state Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, had called for a meeting with the district magistrates of the affected areas via video conferencing on Saturday. The CM has directed the setting up of community kitchens and relief camps.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the affected districts to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations in case of emergency.

Water Resources Department officials had earlier said water levels in all the rivers in the state were rising leading to inundation in towns and rural areas and putting pressure on the embankments.

According to officials, water gushed into dozens of villages in Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, East Champaran, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur. In Muzaffarpur, heavy rainfall has resulted in waterlogging in the entire town. "The town is submerged due to failure of drainage system and the water has entered the Sadar Hospital," an official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Here are the Live updates of the situation in the state on Monday:

Live Updates