Prashant Kishor, the renowned political strategist, has temporarily halted his ongoing Bihar Padyatra for a duration of 25 days due to his ailing health.

During a stop at Dadanpur village under Morwa block in Samastipur, Kishor disclosed that his muscles had undergone considerable strain, causing his doctors to advise him against walking on the road any longer.

"My leg muscles have significantly deteriorated, prompting my doctors to recommend that I rest for a while. The degradation has occurred due to walking nearly 20 to 25 km every day on rough roads. They have advised me to rest my legs for 15 to 20 days. Consequently, I have put the Padyatra on hold for 25 days," he stated.

Kishor also said that he had been experiencing discomfort for the previous two days, resulting in him taking a break from the Padyatra in Samastipur. "The veins in my legs are strained," he mentioned.

Kishor had embarked on his Jan Suraj Padyatra on October 2, 2022, from West Champaran district, traversing over 3,000 km across West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, and Vaishali, before arriving at Samastipur on May 11.

Prashant Kishor said he is keen to resume the Padyatra on June 11, following the same distance coverage schedule in Bihar.

