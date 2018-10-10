A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a karate teacher at her school on Tuesday in Digha, Patna.

The teacher, identified as Mukesh Kumar, is a native of Kurji region in Patna.

As soon as the incident came to light, a team of police officers, led by Station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Prasad began probing the matter and arrested the accused an hour later.

The police have begun their investigation in the case. According to NDTV, the accused took the girl to his place for karate training and then later raped her.

The parents of 3-year-old, who were searching for her, found her at the accused's house in a critical condition and rushed her to the hospital.

The parents have demanded strict punishment against the accused.

(With inputs from ANI)