Bihar election 2025: 27.65% polling so far; Patna records lowest voter turnout at 23.71%

The political scene in Bihar is witnessing a significant event as the first phase of the 2025 state assembly elections unfolds. This phase is marked by a triangular contest involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Indian National Congress-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), and the newly formed Jan Suraaj Party led by political strategist Prashant Kishor. The stakes are high as 121 out of the total 243 assembly constituencies are casting their votes today.

Polling began at 7 am and is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm, with some areas closing at 5 pm. As of 11:00 am, the voter turnout was recorded at 27.65%, with Begusarai leading the districts with a turnout of 30.37%, while the state capital, Patna, reported the lowest at 23.71%. This phase is crucial as it sets the tone for the remaining phases and could potentially influence the overall outcome of the elections.

Among the key candidates in this electoral battle are BJP leader and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, contesting from Tarapur, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, vying for the Raghopur seat. Tejashwi Yadav is aiming to secure a hat-trick of victories in Raghopur, facing BJP's Satish Kumar, who previously defeated Yadav's mother, Rabri Devi, in 2010. Another notable candidate is Tejashwi's brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting from Mahua under his own party, Janshakti Janata Dal.

The Jan Suraaj Party, making its electoral debut, adds a new dimension to the contest, fielding candidates across all 243 seats. This development introduces a fresh dynamic to the political equation in Bihar, traditionally dominated by the NDA and Mahagathbandhan.

The first phase of polling involves 3.75 crore eligible voters across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, including Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur. Among these voters, 10.72 lakh are new electors, reflecting the impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which now lists 7.24 crore voters statewide.

The NDA, currently in power, comprises Nitish Kumar's JD(U), BJP, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, includes the RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party.

The election is not just a test of political strength but also a reflection of the socio-economic aspirations of Bihar's populace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing rallies in Araria and Bhagalpur, criticized the RJD era for its lack of development, particularly highlighting the absence of an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in the state over the past 15 years. Modi's remarks underscore the NDA's focus on development as a key electoral plank.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, is campaigning on promises of change and development, with Yadav announcing plans for an engineering college in Mahua, following the establishment of a medical college. The RJD's campaign is further bolstered by the support of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and RJD leader Misa Bharti, who have been actively urging voters to support the alliance for a change in governance.

The election process has not been without its challenges. Reports of missing names from voter lists in Chhapra and allegations of booth-capturing have surfaced, although the Election Commission has dismissed claims of power cuts at strong booths as baseless. Security measures are in place, with Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and state police deployed across polling centers to ensure a peaceful voting process.