In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, Ruby, also known as Bhabhi Ji, has surrendered to authorities in Jharkhand. Ruby is alleged to be the mastermind behind a brown sugar distribution network operating across several cities, including Ranchi. Her surrender marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle this illegal trade. Ruby, a resident of Mochi Tola in Sasaram, Bihar, had been evading capture for months despite numerous raids by the Ranchi police. However, mounting pressure eventually led her to surrender before a Ranchi court last week.

Following her surrender, Ruby was taken into custody by the Sukhdev Nagar police station for a three-day interrogation period. During this time, she provided the police with startling revelations about the drug trade. Ruby confessed to being actively involved in the preparation and distribution of brown sugar, a potent form of heroin. She disclosed that she operated the network with the assistance of her husband, brother-in-law, and other family members. Her admissions have provided the police with valuable insights into the inner workings of the drug supply chain.

The police are now using the information provided by Ruby to map out the broader supply chain and identify other key players involved in the network. This intelligence is expected to aid in further crackdowns on the illegal drug trade in the region. Ruby's confession also revealed that she had prior knowledge of police raids, allowing her to escape to safe locations before any operation could be carried out. This information highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in apprehending individuals involved in organized crime.

Ruby's name first came to the attention of the authorities in January when Ranchi's Kotwali DSP Prakash Soy arrested three peddlers in possession of 12 grams of brown sugar. During their interrogation, the peddlers identified Sasaram as the source of the drugs and named a woman known as Bhabhi Ji as the key supplier. This initial lead set off a series of investigations and arrests, culminating in Ruby's eventual surrender. The trail intensified last month when a young woman, Sezal Khan, and her partner Suraj Kumar were arrested in Noor Nagar, Ranchi, with 110 grams of brown sugar and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash. Sezal also named Bhabhi Ji as the supplier, further corroborating the information gathered by the police.

Since January, the Ranchi police have arrested more than 10 individuals involved in brown sugar peddling, all of whom pointed to Ruby as the central figure in the network. Ruby's surrender and subsequent revelations have provided the police with a clearer picture of the drug trade in the region. Her detailed account of the supply chain, from the procurement of raw materials to the distribution of the final product, is expected to aid in the dismantling of the network. The police are now working to verify the information provided by Ruby and take further action based on her disclosures.