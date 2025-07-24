The Bihar Legislative Assembly was thrown into disarray during the fourth day of its monsoon session as opposition members demanded a thorough discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The session, held in Patna, was marked by a heated confrontation between Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. The tension escalated when Chaudhary attempted to present the government's position on the SIR process, only to be interrupted by Tejashwi, who accused him of dishonesty.

The situation intensified when a minister attempted to counter Tejashwi's claims, prompting him to retort, "Sit down... why do you start jumping like a monkey?" This comment incited outrage among the ruling party ministers, who stood in protest, effectively halting the assembly proceedings. Outside the assembly, Cabinet Minister Prem Kumar condemned Tejashwi's remark as unparliamentary and demanded an apology, highlighting the growing rift between the ruling coalition and the opposition.

Samrat Chaudhary defended the SIR process by revealing that approximately 18 lakh deceased voters and 26 lakh migrants had been identified. He noted a significant reduction in migration from Bihar, from 11 percent in 2005 to below 2 percent currently. Chaudhary also referenced a 1992 statement by Lalu Prasad about removing infiltrators from Bihar, suggesting a longstanding commitment to maintaining voter list integrity.

Tejashwi Yadav questioned the timing and methodology of the SIR, raising concerns about the legitimacy of past elections. He asked, "If fake voters exist, does it mean every election since 2003 was fake?" Tejashwi held Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable for any alleged infiltrators on the voter lists and demanded assurances that no legitimate Bihari voter would be removed.

The opposition leader also pointed out concerns from JDU MPs and NDA allies, such as Chandrababu Naidu's party, regarding the SIR process. He criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not accepting Aadhaar as a valid document, despite its widespread use in other government documentation. Acknowledging the tensions in the assembly, Tejashwi stated, "If anyone has been hurt by us or our members in the last five years, we are ready to apologize, but it should happen from both sides."

In a related development, Tejashwi hinted at the possibility of boycotting the upcoming Assembly elections, citing the "deliberate" disenfranchisement of voters. This statement drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused Tejashwi of anticipating defeat for his party. BJP leaders dismissed the boycott threat, asserting that the people of Bihar had already rejected the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other opposition parties.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad remarked, "Of course, he (Tejashwi Yadav) should go ahead with it, but the truth is that it's the public that's preparing to boycott them. What will they boycott? It's actually the RJD and the INDIA alliance that voters are getting ready to reject." BJP leader Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu added, "Tejashwi Yadav is speaking with the upcoming situation in mind. He knows that this time he won't even reach double digits - he is well aware that his defeat is certain. That's why he is staying away from the elections."

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur echoed these sentiments, stating, "He won't boycott, but he has understood the mindset of Bihar. They lost 178 seats in the Lok Sabha, then in the Assembly, and later in the four by-elections, where they were wiped out completely. It's clear now. Looking at the wave created by development and welfare schemes, they can clearly see their defeat coming."

On the other hand, CPI-ML MLA Ajit Kushwaha expressed caution, noting that no decision had been made regarding a boycott. "There will be discussions. How can we say right now that we will boycott? But yes, it is certain that there is a threat to our voters and their names. If this continues, we will definitely consider moving in that direction," he said.

Bihar Congress state president Rajesh Ram emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, "When the Election Commission releases its final list, we will launch a major movement. This boycott is a serious matter—we are talking about preparing for a large-scale agitation. If people's names are being arbitrarily removed from the list, then it's about fighting for their rights. And if necessary, we will be fully capable of taking any decision required."

The controversy surrounding the SIR process and the potential election boycott has historical parallels in Indian politics. The integrity of voter lists has been a contentious issue in the past, with allegations of fake voters and disenfranchisement surfacing in various states. The current situation in Bihar echoes similar concerns raised during previous elections, where the accuracy of voter lists was questioned, leading to political unrest and demands for reform.