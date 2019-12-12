Vijay's blockbuster movie Bigil can be watched legally online from Thursday, 12 December. Yes, exactly 49 days after its release, the Tamil film along with its Telugu version has hit the OTT.

As per the earlier reports, the movie was supposed to be out on Friday, 13 December, but it is released a day before the scheduled date. Nonetheless, the fans are not complaining as they are overjoyed over the development.

Vijay's Bigil was released on 25 October to coincide with the celebration of Diwali festival. The movie, virtually, had a solo release and set the box office on fire. It has become the highest-grossing movie in Thalapathy's career.

It is a sports drama in which Vijay has enacted the roles of a gangster father and a footballer son. The movie is packed with action, comedy and sentiment which attracted the audience of all age group.

As far as the box office collection is concerned, AGS Entertainment, which made the film with the budget of Rs 180 crore, has not revealed the collection made by the flick. According to trade trackers and industry insiders, Bigil has easily made over Rs 280 crore with some reports claiming the movie to have minted Rs 300+ crore at the worldwide box office.

The collection is an indication of the movie, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, being overwhelmingly received by the audience. In Tamil Nadu alone, it has earned a share of Rs 80+ crore.