In the top five Twitter trending topics in India of the day, two topics are related to Bigil which announces in clear words that the trailer of the Vijay-starrer will hit the internet on Saturday, 12 October. The makers will be launching it directly on the YouTube at 6 pm.

Fans Celebration

It is a busy day for the fans of Vijay, who are set to give a grand welcome to the trailer on social media sites. The ardent admirers have been trending the trailer release news on Twitter using the hash tags like - #BigilTrailerFromToday and #BigilTrailerDay.

They are sharing their excitement, while also writing about their expectations. Not to forget, the crazy fans have also declared that the clip will set the internet on fire and break many online records.

The trailer is expected to give an outline of the overall content of Bigil. One can expect the clip to be packed with action, sentiment, romance and comedy sequences. Last but not the least, the video will be incomplete without a punch dialogue or two from Vijay.

After two successful films with Vijay, Atlee is attempting something different this time with Bigil. It is a sports drama which the actor has not done in the recent years. The filmmaker is trying to convey a message on women empowerment in the commercial format.

The story of Bigil is about a coach played by Vijay who helps a state-level women team to achieve greater success in a football tournament.

AGS Entertainment-produced film has Jackie Shroff playing the role of a villain. The movie is scheduled for release for Diwali.